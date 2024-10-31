Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.0 million-$267.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.2 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33-1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.41. The company had a trading volume of 954,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $108.98 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.