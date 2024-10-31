Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Opera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Opera has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Opera by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Opera by 103.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 72,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

