Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 60281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
Orcadian Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 million, a PE ratio of -325.00 and a beta of -2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.67.
About Orcadian Energy
Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orcadian Energy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.