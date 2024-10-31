OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OCLN stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,770. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems.

