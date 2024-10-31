Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,151 ($14.93) and last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.76). 24,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 8,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($16.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £172.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,371.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,342.94.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,750 ($93,048.89). In related news, insider Christopher Mills bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,750 ($93,048.89). Also, insider Jamie Brooke acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($147,840.75). Insiders purchased a total of 36,563 shares of company stock worth $52,188,653 in the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

