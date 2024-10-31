P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be bought for approximately $171.54 or 0.00237362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $447.12 billion and approximately $4.24 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. P2P Solutions foundation’s official message board is p2ps.medium.com. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

