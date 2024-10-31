Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,312,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,300,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $591.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 226.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,611,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,966 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,167,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

