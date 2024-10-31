Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Has $65.59 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 6.5% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $65,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $928,000.

Shares of AVLC stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $66.00. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $285.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

