Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 906 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.29. 213,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,864. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.