Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 540,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.21. 2,002,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,536,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

