Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,292. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

