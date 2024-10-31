Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $100.81. 187,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

