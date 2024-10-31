Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Financial Comparison

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development -831.24% -6.20% -4.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Osisko Development $21.73 million 8.24 -$134.73 million ($1.58) -1.15

Paradigm Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

