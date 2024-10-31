Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share.

PH traded up $10.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $634.46. 1,246,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,548. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

