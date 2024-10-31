Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
PH traded up $10.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $634.46. 1,246,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,548. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.78.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.