Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.350-27.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 26.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.6 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY25 guidance to $26.35-27.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PH traded up $6.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $630.42. The stock had a trading volume of 474,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,892. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $613.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

