Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 4,118 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 1,583.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 786,310 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 286,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 244,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.6 %

CLBT opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

