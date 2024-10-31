Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 9,873 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6,170.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 527.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,749.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

