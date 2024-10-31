Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

