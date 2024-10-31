Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 8,493 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

