Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Paychex were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Paychex by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $3,255,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $144.17.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,020.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $3,674,284.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,020.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,608 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,512. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

