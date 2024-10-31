Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $172.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

Shares of PAYC traded up $36.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.03. 2,554,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $247.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $312,858.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,988,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,492,267.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

