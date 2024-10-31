Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 399048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after buying an additional 995,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 849,680 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

