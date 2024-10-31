PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $89.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

