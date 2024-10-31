Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 539.10 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 539.10 ($6.99), with a volume of 361069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551.50 ($7.15).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Pennon Group Trading Down 1.7 %
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
