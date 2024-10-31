Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 18,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 20,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. It also holds 70% interest in the Meyas Sand gold project in Sudan.

