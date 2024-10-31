Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,757 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 3.0% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.41. 283,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

