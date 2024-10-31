Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Has $577,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.94. The stock had a trading volume of 286,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,389. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

