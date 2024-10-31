Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 108,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $47.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

