Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

