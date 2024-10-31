Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

