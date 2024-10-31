Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) has successfully finalized the acquisition of Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE: ZTS) medicated feed additive product portfolio and select water-soluble products. This transaction, completed on October 31, 2024, aligns with Phibro’s mission to enhance global animal health and nutrition practices for improved well-being and sustainability.

The acquisition, valued at $350 million in cash, includes a diverse product range spanning over 37 product lines distributed across roughly 80 countries. As part of the deal, Phibro now oversees six manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Italy, and China. Additionally, the transfer incorporates a team of more than 300 employees primarily dedicated to supporting the operational aspects of the acquired business.

Jack C. Bendheim, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Phibro Animal Health Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, highlighting its strategic fit within Phibro’s existing product offerings. Bendheim stated, “These new medicated feed additives and water-soluble products enhance our current portfolio and allow us to better serve our customers across cattle, swine, and poultry segments, promoting animal welfare and nutritional excellence worldwide.”

Larry Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Phibro, emphasized the multifaceted benefits of the acquisition, noting its advantages for customers, consumers, and investors. Miller stated that the transaction expands Phibro’s revenue streams, augments its product line diversity, and sets the stage for ongoing investments in high-growth animal health sectors.

The acquisition is anticipated to positively impact Phibro’s financial performance, bolstering its EBITDA margin and profitability. Detailed financial insights regarding the acquisition are expected during Phibro’s Q1 earnings call scheduled for November 7th.

For further information about Phibro Animal Health Corporation, a prominent global animal health and nutrition company, please visit www.pahc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may diverge from the anticipated outcomes due to factors outside the company’s control. Phibro Animal Health Corporation disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, acknowledging they are valid only at the time of release. Interested parties can access additional information on risks and uncertainties in the company’s regulatory filings on the SEC’s website or Phibro’s official page.

