Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $196.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $151.77 and a twelve month high of $201.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average is $187.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

