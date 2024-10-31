Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

PNFP stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

