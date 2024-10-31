POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 970674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

