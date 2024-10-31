Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PTBS stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

