Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.10 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 190.40 ($2.47). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 189.40 ($2.46), with a volume of 1,140,473 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PFD

Premier Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Premier Foods

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.52.

In related news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,450 ($5,770.98). 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.