Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.65. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 232,720 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -76.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.15.
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
