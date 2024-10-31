Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.65. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 232,720 shares traded.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -76.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.15.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.