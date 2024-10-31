Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.82 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

