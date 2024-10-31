Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,827,113,376 coins and its circulating supply is 26,898,430,437 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

