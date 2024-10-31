Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,585. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $975.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

