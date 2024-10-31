Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 54,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 199,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

