Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 85399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.