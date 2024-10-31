Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 85399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.