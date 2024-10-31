Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.58 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 60.60 ($0.79). Record shares last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.79), with a volume of 49,461 shares changing hands.

Record Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £118.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,234.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.54.

Record Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.