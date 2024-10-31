Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXRX stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $37,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,380.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,144,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,723,553.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,682 shares of company stock worth $1,322,013 in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

