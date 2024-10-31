Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.25 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $72.25 million and approximately $527,437.34 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00006832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,195.60 or 1.00043271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00006842 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

