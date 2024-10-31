Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,720.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,963.33 or 0.99940563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006149 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00173404 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,555.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.