Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 6,318,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,962,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 518,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

