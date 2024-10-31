Robert Desantis Sells 188 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total value of $520,168.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48.

On Monday, August 26th, Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $513.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.17 and a 52-week high of $523.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

