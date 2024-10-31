Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Terex Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $51.52 on Thursday. Terex has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Terex by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Terex by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Terex by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

