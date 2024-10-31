Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 26,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 45,236,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,514,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,059,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,639,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

